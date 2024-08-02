Achain Price Reaches $0.0003 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Achain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Achain has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. Achain has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $1.55 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000808 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001427 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

