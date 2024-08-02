Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the June 30th total of 11,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Achilles Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,804,000. Finally, StemPoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACHL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Achilles Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACHL opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.32. Achilles Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $1.76.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.16. As a group, equities analysts expect that Achilles Therapeutics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Its platform identifies mutations formed early in the development of cancer. The company offers PELEUS, a proprietary AI-powered bioinformatics platform, used to identify clonal neoantigens in a patient.

See Also

