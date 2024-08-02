ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

ACIW opened at $45.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. ACI Worldwide has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.20.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $316.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ACI Worldwide will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ACI Worldwide news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,966.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,204,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,384 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $37,509,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 9,610.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 907,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,757,000 after acquiring an additional 897,757 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 228.6% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 328,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 228,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,353,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

