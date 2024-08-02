Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Gap Down to $4.45

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.45, but opened at $4.05. Adaptive Biotechnologies shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 110,103 shares traded.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.80.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $644.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.78 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 123.24% and a negative return on equity of 56.58%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,249,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,757,000 after acquiring an additional 196,555 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 350.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 13,028 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $665,000. 99.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

