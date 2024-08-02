Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the June 30th total of 4,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Addentax Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Addentax Group stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,111. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Addentax Group has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $3.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97.

Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Addentax Group had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter.

About Addentax Group

Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in China. It operates through three segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, and Property Management and Subleasing. The company manufactures and distributes garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services.

