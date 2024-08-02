ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the security and automation business on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

ADT has a payout ratio of 25.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ADT to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Shares of ADT stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $6.75. 1,001,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,218,231. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. ADT has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $7.92. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.59.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

