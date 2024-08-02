Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $364.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Energy Industries updated its Q3 guidance to $0.65-1.15 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.650-1.150 EPS.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $107.64 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $81.86 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.14.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

