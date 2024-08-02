Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $364.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.06 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries updated its Q3 guidance to $0.65-1.15 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.650-1.150 EPS.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $107.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.52. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $81.86 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.14.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

