AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,059,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206,686 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.05% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $60,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSOS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 517.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 162,178 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 25,678 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 390,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 231,887 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 33,260 shares during the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.61. 987,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,125,373. The stock has a market cap of $882.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.77. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.61.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

