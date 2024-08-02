AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AGCO. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $127.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup began coverage on AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on AGCO in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AGCO from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on AGCO from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.20.

Get AGCO alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AGCO

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $94.46 on Wednesday. AGCO has a twelve month low of $92.75 and a twelve month high of $136.42. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.37). AGCO had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AGCO will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of AGCO by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 48,025 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in AGCO by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

(Get Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.