AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $115.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AGCO traded as low as $92.33 and last traded at $92.57, with a volume of 177899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.42.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on AGCO from $127.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AGCO from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AGCO by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 102.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.27.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.37). AGCO had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.29 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

