Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,942 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,595,000 after acquiring an additional 28,965 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1,978.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,609 shares in the last quarter.

A traded up $1.29 on Thursday, reaching $142.69. The company had a trading volume of 902,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,327. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.71 and a 200-day moving average of $137.77. The company has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $155.35.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,916 shares of company stock worth $2,527,860 in the last 90 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on A. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.06.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

