agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Receives $9.10 Consensus PT from Brokerages

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.10.

AGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of agilon health from $6.40 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on agilon health from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on agilon health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Baird R W upgraded shares of agilon health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 24.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 433,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 84,573 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in agilon health by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 42.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 12,411 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $6.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average of $6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.60. agilon health has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $21.52.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that agilon health will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

