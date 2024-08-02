Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Short Interest Down 5.3% in July

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the June 30th total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 148,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Agora Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:API opened at $2.36 on Friday. Agora has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.84 and a current ratio of 7.84.

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Agora had a negative return on equity of 13.09% and a negative net margin of 57.83%. The firm had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agora will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Agora Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in shares of Agora by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 746,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 143,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

Agora, Inc operates in real-time engagement technology business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers real-time engagement platform-as-a-services providing developers with application programming interfaces to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence capabilities into their applications.

