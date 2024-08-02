Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $54.00. The stock had previously closed at $47.71, but opened at $41.23. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Air Lease shares last traded at $40.97, with a volume of 42,394 shares.

Separately, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Air Lease by 1.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Air Lease by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Air Lease by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.59.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $663.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.26 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

