Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $54.00. The stock had previously closed at $47.71, but opened at $41.23. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Air Lease shares last traded at $40.97, with a volume of 42,394 shares.
Separately, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AL
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Air Lease Trading Down 16.0 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.59.
Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $663.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.26 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.
About Air Lease
Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Air Lease
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.