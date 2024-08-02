Akros Monthly Payout ETF (NYSEARCA:MPAY) Plans Dividend of $0.15

Akros Monthly Payout ETF (NYSEARCA:MPAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1457 per share on Monday, August 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Akros Monthly Payout ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Akros Monthly Payout ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MPAY traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.16. 170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average is $24.13. The company has a market cap of $1.93 million, a PE ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.71. Akros Monthly Payout ETF has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $26.10.

About Akros Monthly Payout ETF

The Akros Monthly Payout ETF (MPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Akros Multi-Asset index. The fund is a passively managed, fund-of-funds representing a balanced portfolio of global equities, fixed income securities, and alternative investments which aims to provide monthly distributions.

