Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Short Interest Update

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,500 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the June 30th total of 298,900 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 78,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Alamo Group Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ALG traded down $7.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $185.29. 160,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,401. Alamo Group has a twelve month low of $157.74 and a twelve month high of $231.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.44). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.25%.

ALG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Alamo Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 759,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 596,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,191,000 after purchasing an additional 193,463 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Alamo Group by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 372,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,518,000 after purchasing an additional 52,250 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 42.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 172,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,346,000 after purchasing an additional 51,292 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alamo Group by 62.9% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 91,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 35,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile



Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

See Also

