Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) PT Lowered to $217.00 at Robert W. Baird

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $223.00 to $217.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALG. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Alamo Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of NYSE ALG traded down $7.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.98. The company had a trading volume of 30,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,102. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Alamo Group has a 12-month low of $157.74 and a 12-month high of $231.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.26 and its 200 day moving average is $198.27.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.44). Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alamo Group will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

