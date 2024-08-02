Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,015,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,219 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.26% of Alamos Gold worth $14,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,629 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 472,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 201,905 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 30,365 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 32,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on AGI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.75 to $27.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:AGI opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $17.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.69.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.78 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.