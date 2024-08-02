Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $332.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $17.66 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.71.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AGI shares. StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.75 to $27.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

