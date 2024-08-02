Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $332.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Alamos Gold Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $17.66 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.71.
Alamos Gold Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 19.23%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Report on Alamos Gold
About Alamos Gold
Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alamos Gold
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Chevron Stock Dips as Earnings Miss Highlights Merger Uncertainty
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- DraftKings Shares Fall After EPS Beat, Lower EBITDA Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.