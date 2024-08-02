Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to “Peer Perform”

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on Alcoa from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

Alcoa Stock Performance

NYSE:AA opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.70. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $45.48.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

