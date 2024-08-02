Alexander’s, Inc. (ALX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 4.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

Alexander’s Stock Performance

Alexander’s stock opened at $235.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 14.35 and a quick ratio of 14.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.13. Alexander’s has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $244.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alexander’s from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Alexander’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.