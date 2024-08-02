Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 7,408 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 10,037 shares.The stock last traded at $239.83 and had previously closed at $240.50.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ALX shares. StockNews.com raised Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alexander’s from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Alexander’s Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.31. The company has a current ratio of 14.35, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexander’s

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the first quarter worth $122,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

