Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $126.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $151.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an outperform rating to an inline rating and reduced their target price for the company from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $115.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $90.73 and a one year high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($2.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $766.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 485.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

