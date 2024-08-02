Algorand (ALGO) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and $38.38 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00038487 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00013666 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008688 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,226,769,955 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

