Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Trading Down 6.5%

Alien Metals Limited (LON:UFO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 30,659,461 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 30,498,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

Alien Metals Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of £7.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Alien Metals

Alien Metals Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral resource assets. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, iron ore, and precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 90% owned Hancock Iron Ore Project located in Western Australia.

