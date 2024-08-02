Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) PT Raised to $35.00 at Barclays

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of ALKT traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.86. 57,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,797. Alkami Technology has a 52-week low of $14.93 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.38.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 17.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alkami Technology will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 505,877 shares in the company, valued at $14,569,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alkami Technology news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General sold 1,542,821 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $40,931,041.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,186,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,970,712.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 505,877 shares in the company, valued at $14,569,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,848,472 shares of company stock worth $49,241,550. 38.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

