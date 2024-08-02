Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alkermes by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alkermes by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Alkermes by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Alkermes by 166.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen began coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Alkermes Trading Down 1.7 %

ALKS opened at $26.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.47. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $399.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.30 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

