Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $43.51

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday. The company traded as low as $43.51 and last traded at $43.66, with a volume of 719325 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ALGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 12.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $795.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day moving average is $62.31.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $656.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.23 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,056,798.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 64,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,056,798.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 64,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,037 shares of company stock worth $1,395,948. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 275.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel



Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Articles

