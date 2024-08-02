AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.65

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.65 and last traded at $35.47, with a volume of 94094 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.19.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.74 and its 200-day moving average is $33.60.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.16%.

Insider Activity at AllianceBernstein

In related news, insider Christopher Hogbin sold 12,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $445,673.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $348,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 851,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,423,000 after buying an additional 242,765 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth approximately $23,660,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 230,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,156,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2,811.0% during the fourth quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 222,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,917,000 after buying an additional 215,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 13.1% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 215,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,481,000 after buying an additional 24,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.