Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE) Short Interest Update

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,300 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the June 30th total of 207,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 93,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In related news, major shareholder Roy Choi acquired 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $205,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,011,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,427,378.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 633,010 shares of company stock valued at $831,923. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock. Innealta Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,791 shares during the quarter. Innealta Capital LLC owned about 0.27% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AGAE opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.49. Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter. Allied Gaming & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 38.47%.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

