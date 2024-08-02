Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James began coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $87.23 on Monday. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.54.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The company had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

In other news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at $344,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,200.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 8,975.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

