Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.28 EPS

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.42) EPS.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $6.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $177.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,415,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,251. Allstate has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $180.87. The stock has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.89.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALL

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.