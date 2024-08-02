Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Down 3.2%

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $166.39 and last traded at $166.93. Approximately 5,073,878 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 20,403,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.45.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.57.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,039.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,626 shares of company stock valued at $21,819,199. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 815,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 18,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

