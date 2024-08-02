Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.74.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $170.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.59 and a 200 day moving average of $161.14. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at $391,132,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,039.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $3,897,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at $391,132,665.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,126 shares of company stock worth $17,617,549 over the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,874,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,144,172,000 after buying an additional 4,064,073 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,441,917,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Alphabet by 14.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,803,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,724,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275,757 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,472,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,011,412,000 after purchasing an additional 238,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,220,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,316,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

