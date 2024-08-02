Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ATEC. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alphatec from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alphatec from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Alphatec from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.11.

Alphatec Stock Performance

Shares of ATEC stock remained flat at $6.64 on Thursday. 1,762,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,770. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.67. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.40.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $145.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 33.48% and a negative return on equity of 758.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 50,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $546,524.16. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 245,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,541.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphatec

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Alphatec by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphatec by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,025 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Alphatec by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Alphatec by 11.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphatec by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,572 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

