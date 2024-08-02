Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Gap Down to $85.32

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $85.32, but opened at $75.71. Altair Engineering shares last traded at $83.76, with a volume of 75,532 shares.

ALTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.67.

Altair Engineering Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 914.67, a PEG ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.54 and its 200 day moving average is $88.16.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $172.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $51,391.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,206.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $51,391.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,206.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 5,560 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $469,097.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,376.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 486,754 shares of company stock worth $45,114,245. Company insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the software’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 41.3% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the software’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,157.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 981 shares of the software’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 41.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the software’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

