Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Increased by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 154.4% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.02. 9,909,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,732,111. The firm has a market cap of $85.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $50.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.86.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

