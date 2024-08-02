Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 217.84%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Altria Group updated its FY24 guidance to $5.07-5.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.070-5.150 EPS.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,848,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,699,560. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.91. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

