ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ALXO has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ALX Oncology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of ALX Oncology stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $2.58. The stock had a trading volume of 307,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,719. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average of $11.92. ALX Oncology has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.16. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ALX Oncology will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ALX Oncology news, CFO Peter S. Garcia bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $102,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,628.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 604,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,093,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter S. Garcia acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $102,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 122,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,628.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,469 shares of company stock worth $873,346. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the first quarter worth about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the first quarter worth about $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 445.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 394.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

