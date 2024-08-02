Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $224.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $228.00 to $224.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMZN. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $184.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.38 and its 200 day moving average is $179.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,109,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,619,033 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

