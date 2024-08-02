Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Lowered to $210.00 at Bank of America

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target reduced by analysts at Bank of America from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.89.

Amazon.com Stock Down 10.1 %

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $18.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.57. 98,104,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,957,211. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares in the company, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares in the company, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,109,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,619,033. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Sterling Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,347 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,840,000. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

