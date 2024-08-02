Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Down 11.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were down 11.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $230.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amazon.com traded as low as $160.55 and last traded at $162.19. Approximately 55,137,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 42,687,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.07.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMZN. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.00.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at $886,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,400 shares in the company, valued at $19,836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,109,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,619,033. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

