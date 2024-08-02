AMCIL Limited (ASX:AMH) Announces $0.03 Final Dividend

AMCIL Limited (ASX:AMH – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.
AMCIL Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 8.69.
AMCIL Company Profile
