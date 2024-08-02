AMCIL Limited (ASX:AMH) Announces $0.03 Final Dividend

AMCIL Limited (ASX:AMH – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 8.69.

Amcil Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily manages separate client focused equity portfolios for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in growth and value stocks of large cap and small cap companies to create its portfolios. Amcil Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

