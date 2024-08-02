Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS) Receives $18.79 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.79.

A number of research firms recently commented on AS. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Amer Sports from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amer Sports from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Amer Sports Trading Up 1.6 %

Amer Sports stock opened at $11.62 on Thursday. Amer Sports has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.18.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amer Sports will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dnca Finance acquired a new position in Amer Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amer Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the second quarter worth $297,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the first quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the first quarter worth $425,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amer Sports Company Profile

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

