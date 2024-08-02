Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.41

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.41 and last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 46150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

Several brokerages recently commented on AS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Amer Sports from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amer Sports from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.10.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dnca Finance purchased a new position in Amer Sports in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the first quarter worth $319,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amer Sports in the second quarter valued at $297,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Amer Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

