American Assets Trust, Inc. (AAT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on September 19th

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.335 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.
American Assets Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.2% per year over the last three years. American Assets Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 183.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect American Assets Trust to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.1%.
American Assets Trust Stock Up 2.7 %
American Assets Trust stock opened at $26.52 on Thursday. American Assets Trust has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $27.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.29.
About American Assets Trust
American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.
