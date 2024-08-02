American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.33), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $110.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.66 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. American Assets Trust updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.480-2.540 EPS.

American Assets Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:AAT traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,075. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.29. American Assets Trust has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $27.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average is $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.56%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.