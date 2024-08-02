American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) Short Interest Down 5.6% in July

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 5,500,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 494,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days.
American Battery Technology Price Performance
ABAT opened at $1.02 on Friday. American Battery Technology has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $13.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69.
American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Analysts expect that American Battery Technology will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of American Battery Technology
American Battery Technology Company Profile
American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than American Battery Technology
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for American Battery Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Battery Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.