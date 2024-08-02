American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

American International Group has raised its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years. American International Group has a dividend payout ratio of 21.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American International Group to earn $7.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE AIG traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,221,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. American International Group has a 1-year low of $57.02 and a 1-year high of $80.83. The company has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.06 and a 200-day moving average of $74.70.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American International Group will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AIG shares. HSBC downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other American International Group news, Director W Don Cornwell 1,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Don Cornwell 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

